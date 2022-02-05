Park West Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $79,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 18,814,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,983,174. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Square to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

