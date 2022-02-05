Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 21,539 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of NexImmune worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexImmune by 75.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexImmune stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

