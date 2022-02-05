Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is Park West Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises 4.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $202,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.85. 1,662,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

