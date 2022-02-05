Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

