Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LANC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 90,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.46. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LANC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

