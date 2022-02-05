New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 430,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

