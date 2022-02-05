StockNews.com Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Buy”

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MHO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

