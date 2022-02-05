Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,542 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

