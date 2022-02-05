Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,509,700 Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,509,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZOO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,494,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,540,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,492,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,540,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. 250,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

