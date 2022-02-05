Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 816,851 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Comcast worth $533,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,202,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

