McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.22. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

