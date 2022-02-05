Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 14,661 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,599,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $502,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,852. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $248.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.