Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $79,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

