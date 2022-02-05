Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 115,243 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,243 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $59,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

