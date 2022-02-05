Ossiam Purchases 518 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Booking were worth $73,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,051.64 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,338.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,337.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

