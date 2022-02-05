One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

