FCA Corp TX Takes $169,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 65.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

