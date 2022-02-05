Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 930,530 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,530 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McAfee worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

MCFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 869,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,823. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

