Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,915,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,683,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000.

TPBAU stock remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

