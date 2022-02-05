Park West Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com comprises 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CarParts.com worth $49,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,335,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PRTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 748,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.56. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

