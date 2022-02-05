Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.78 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

