U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,441,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,443,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

