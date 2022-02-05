Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 313,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.