Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.29. 306,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.