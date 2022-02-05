Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 582,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $706,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

