Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $604,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.13. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

