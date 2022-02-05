TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TESSCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of TESSCO Technologies worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

