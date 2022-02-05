TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of TESS opened at $5.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
