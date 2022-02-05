PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

