The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,909 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 7.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.50% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $53,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after buying an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 947,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,396. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

