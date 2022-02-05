Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.68. 112,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $140.26 and a one year high of $176.73.

