Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 91 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 178.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,487. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $6.16 on Friday, hitting $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,407. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

