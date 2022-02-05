Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 873 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,062,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

