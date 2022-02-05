Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.21

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.90. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 18,178 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

