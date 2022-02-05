Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 53,247 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

