TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.30

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.30 and traded as low as C$16.88. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 463,472 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

