Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,924,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907,457. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

