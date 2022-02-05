Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.39. 14,474,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,352,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.