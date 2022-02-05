Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 819,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

