Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.65. 247,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,727. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

