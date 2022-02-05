UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.58 Million

Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $340.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.11 million. UDR reported sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. 1,063,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,521. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 285.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

