Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 227,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,222. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

