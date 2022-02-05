Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,370 shares during the period. Silver Crest Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCRU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

