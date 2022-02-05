DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

