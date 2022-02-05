VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $51.14 million and approximately $10,037.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,676,909 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

