HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.47 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $43,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.