KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 226,115 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $350.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

