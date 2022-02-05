Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

