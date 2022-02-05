Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,111 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

MCO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.21.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

