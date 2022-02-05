Champion Iron Limited (CIA) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

