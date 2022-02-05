Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 133,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,622. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.